Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 42 more centres of quacks during the last one week. The PHC enforcement teams conducted raids on 275 treatment centres in six cities and sealed 93 centres in Okara and 12 in Depalpur. Also, 14 centres were sealed in Narowal, 11 in Jhang and five in Toba Tek Singh. In all these cities, on an average, around 46 centres each were raided by the PHC teams, along with the local police. During inspection, 85 quackery centres were found to have been converted to other businesses.