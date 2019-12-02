Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday briefed his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena on the dire situation and human rights crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), said Foreign office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

The FO spokesperson said Qureshi told the Sri Lankan foreign minister that the 100-day plus lockdown remains a “cause of serious concern” for the international community.

During the meeting the two ministers discussed trade, investment, tourism and people to people contacts.

The spokesperson said, “Both countries [are] very keen to further deepen and strengthen the entire gamut of bilateral relations.”

Foreign Minister Qureshi is on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka and is the first Pakistani official to visit the country after its elections.

The foreign minister is expected to meet the recently elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.