Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday flew to Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit.

While in Sri Lanka , the Foreign Minister will call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and felicitate the new leadership, said a foreign ministry statement. The Foreign Minister will have separate meeting with his newly-appointed Sri Lankan counterpart, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The two sides will exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues. Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy close, cordial ties based on mutual trust and understanding. The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges. High-level visits are a regular feature of Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations.