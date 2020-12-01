Share:

Islamabad-Actor and singer Adeel Chaudhry, who is known for his work in back to back super hit serials such as Bharosa Pyar Tera, Uraan and Munafiq, will now be bringing an enticing new drama to our screens, with ARY’s upcoming programme, ‘Faryaad’.

Playing ‘Haroon’, the leading man in the show, Chaudhry will be starring opposite Nawal Saeed and Aiza Awan and Zahid Ahmed as the protagonist, playing an obedient son and the hero of the saga.

The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actor will be countering Chaudhry’s good-natured role as the antagonist, Muraad. Written by Rehana Aftab and brought to life on screen by Shahid Shafaat and Syed Ali Raza Osama, the serial is set to be one to watch, with its strong characters and enticing storyline, which features a mix of complex personalities and emotions. Also starring Zainab Qayoom, Mariam Ansari, Aamna Mallick, Sana Askari, Naveed Raza and Izza Malik, the drama will naturally revolve around a family, while including aspects of different types of characters encountering obstacles as well as negativity, having to overcome it.