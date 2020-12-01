Share:

Islamabad-Beo Raana Zafar, an actress known for her comedy skills is casted as the mother in Ek Jhoothi Love Story and plays an essential role in the storyline. Ek Jhoothi Love Story is a family drama directed by Mehreen Jabbar.

It is based on the ideal expectations one has for a partner and the effect society has in molding those expectations. When Beo was asked to share her thoughts on the pressure Desi mother’s face on getting their children married, she said: “I believe that every mother wants the best for their children and that’s the real pressure but we forget that nature has a plan of its own- often better than our own.”

It was clear that Beo had a wonderful time on the sets of EJLS. Ek Jhooti Love Story released on the 30th of October and is streaming on Zee5. The show has received tremendous love and great reviews from Pakistan and across borders, making it a must watch web series.