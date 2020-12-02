Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday approved the establishment of a new state-of-the-art bus terminal near Thokar Niaz Beg and asked the Transport Department to submit the design by De-cember 10. He also gave in-principle ap-proval to establishment of the Punjab Road Safety Authority.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting at his office to review the performance of the transport department and the participants also dilated upon different proposals to es-tablish a new transport-related force and bus terminal authority. The CM asked the transport department to complete the procurement related process at the earliest while maintaining transpar-ency and observance of rules.

The buses should be durable and comfortable, he added.

He said new bus terminals will also be built in Faisalabad and Multan and green electric buses will be run in major cities including Lahore to help reduce smog and environ-mental pollution.

The CM announced that the scope of La-hore Transport Company will be expanded to every city and directed to constitute a committee to early submit its proposals for improving the performance of Punjab Masstransit Authority.

Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, Chairman P&D, Secretary Transport and others attended the meeting.