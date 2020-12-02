Share:

FAISALABAD - Eight corona patients died and another 34 new infections were confirmed in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours, according to Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad on Tuesday.

He said that the death toll had reached 258 while 181 coronaviurs tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during 24 hours, out of them 34 were positive.

He informed that total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad reached 363 while the recoveries were 5,827. He further said that total 635 beds including 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients. At present, Dr Asif said, 60 patients including 35 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 31 including 8 confirmed patients had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

DC for ensuring facilities at Ehsaas Kifalat centers

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited different Ehsaas Kifalat centers and reviewed the procedure of payments to register deserving women on Tuesday.

Representative Officer, Benazir Income Support Programme briefed the Deputy Commissioner about payments procedure, controlling cyber corruption and measures taken for opening of digital saving accounts of consumers. He said that eight centers had been set up in the district for payments to register women under Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

He further said that 1st phase of payments had been started during which 66,000 women would be paid two quarterly installments of Rs 12,000 each woman from July to December 2020. This time, the women could also withdraw their amount from ATM machines, he said.

The Representative officer said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had granted approval for increasing the number of Ehsaas Kifalat Consumer to 7 million in the country. The payments to the new registered deserving people would be started during the current month, he said and asked the registered women to bring their CNICs along with.

The DC directed the officials concerned for providing facilities including clean drinking water, sittings and implementing the anti-corona measures. He visited the center set up at Govt Post Graduate College Samanabad and others.

Three dacoits arrested

Mureedwala police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three dacoits and recovered looted property from their possession. The outlaws identified as Ashfaq, Muneer and Usman were wanted by police in several robbery cases. Police recovered looted property of Rs 140,000 from their possession. Further investigation was underway.