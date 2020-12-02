Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

As per details, IHC has issued show cause notices to guarantors of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo.

In October, the bench had issued proclamation against the former prime minister in leading newspapers asking him to surrender himself in 30 days to avoid the further adverse process.

During the last hearing, foreign ministry submitted an implementation report in the court and told that Nawaz Sharif is intentionally not appearing before the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court on July 06, 2018 jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar for 10, 7 and 1 year respectively, in Avenfield properties reference case filed by the National Accountability Bureau.