KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has challenged formation of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC), Keamari, by the Sindh government in Sindh High Court (SHC). Four MQM legislators from Karachi’s district West filed a constitutional petition in the high court against formation of DMC Keamari.

“DMC Keamari has been constituted on political grounds and it contravenes sub-clause 3 and 4 of the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA) clause VIII,” the MQM petition said.

The government notification about the DMC Keamari has been unlawful as an early petition challenging formation of Keamari district was already under the hearing of the high court, petition said.

The government has issued notification for the Keamari district and distribution of assets despite these facts, petition further argued.

“The Peoples Party government’s decision to this effect has been malicious and based on ill-intention,” the petition said.

The petitioners seek suspension of both notifications over the matter.

Local government department of Sindh had on October 29 notified formation of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) in Keamari area which the government had earlier declared Karachi’s seventh district.

The new District Municipal Corporation will be known as DMC Keamari, the government notified.

The Sindh cabinet in a meeting under the chair of Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in September, had approved to make Keamari as the seventh district of Karachi.

The cabinet approved to include areas of SITE, Baldia, Harbour and Mauripur sub-divisions into district Keamari. The cabinet was apprised that there are currently seven sub-divisions in district West, Karachi and it is the second-largest district in Sindh population-wise.

The government announcement was opposed by the opposition parties and they decided to confront the decision.