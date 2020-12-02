Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that adoption of the Resolution on Kashmir at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting was a victory for the Kashmiri people and the principled position of Pakistan.

Speaking to PM's Special Envoy for Religious Harmony and Middle East Allama Tahir Ashrafi here, he said Pakistan, as a founding member, considers the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as the most important and suitable forum for resolving issues facing Muslim Ummah.

The Foreign Minister said that he highlighted the issue of serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Indian state terrorism during meetings with his counterparts of different Islamic countries.

He said fight for Kashmiris' right to self-determination will be continued at every forum.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi congratulated the Foreign Minister for making effective diplomatic efforts and fighting the case of Kashmiris in the best possible manner in major international forums including OIC.