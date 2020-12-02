Share:

ISLAMABAD - The fifth meeting of the Joint Working Group on Gwadar was held through a video link which reviews the level of progress in Gwadar, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both the sides expressed satisfaction over the progress made in port development and the Chinese side appreciated the support provided by Pakistan in the port operationalization, particularly enabling the Afghan transit trade through Gwadar.

The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) Mathar Niaz Rana from the Pakistan side and Director General, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Ying Xiong, from the Chinese side.

In his opening remarks, the Director General, NDRC said that the development of the Gwadar was a priority and will be pushed forward with vigor and zeal. The Secretary, PD&SI acknowledged the continuous support extended by the Chinese government for the development of Gwadar and assured the Chinese side of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to accelerate the development projects in Gwadar.

It was agreed that this step would greatly reduce the logistical cost and facilitate the trans-shipment trade.

The Chairman CoPHCL explained the development of the port in detail and highlighted renewed interest of the entrepreneurs in investing in Gwadar port and Free Zone area.

It was informed that the Eastbay Expressway will be completed in 2021 and all pending issues have been resolved on priority.

Other projects discussed included New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) and M-8 Motorway for seamless connectivity of Gwadar with the rest of the country and beyond. The progress on the NGIA was noted with satisfaction.

The Chinese side appreciated progress on the Energy Project in Gwadar. The Power Purchase Agreement of 300 MW Coal Power Project was made as a deliverable for the forthcoming 10th JCC.

The project, upon completion, will energize the industry in Gwadar and will improve the social and economic well-being of the local community.

Other projects in the social sector discussed during the meeting include Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar and Vocational & Technical Institute in Gwadar.

The Secretary, MoPD&SI highlighted that the hospital project is of vital importance for the people of Gwadar and needs to be expedited.

The Secretary suggested to expedite work for timely completion of the project. For the Vocational & Technical Institute, both sides agreed to push ahead to create job opportunities for the youth.