Government of Punjab has extended parole of President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his son Mian Hamza Shahbaz for 24 hours.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Punjab for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet said that the extension has been granted on the directions of CM Usman Buzdar.

Earlier, a plea filed by PML-N’s general secretary Atta Tarar asked the concerned authorities to extend Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza’s release on parole as dozens of people are coming to their home for condolences on his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar’s death.

On November 27, 2020, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz were released on a five-day parole till December 1.

The decision to release Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz was made ahead of the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar, who died in London on November 22.