Mardan - The district administration checked 1300 different units and imposed Rs300,000 fines on traders for violation of the SOPs and overcharging during the last month, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr. Saman Abbas told the media that on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, they launched a crackdown against the traders and shopkeepers on Bank Road, Shamshi Road, Charsadda Chowk, New Adda Road, Shahidano Bazaar, Par Hoti, Dwasaro Chowk and other parts of the city. She said that administration also warned shopkeepers not to sell groceries to the people not wearing facemasks and also instructed transporters and passengers to wear facemasks.

She said several citizens roaming in the markets without wearing masks were also detained. The district administration, she added, also sealed Government Girls’ High School Shamshadabad Toru for 15 days when corona cases were reported in three teachers, however later on the school was opened.

AC Saman Abbas said that the administration also directed the heads of government and private schools to strictly follow the SOPs. She said last month the district administration checked 1,300 units including shops, hotels, restaurants, plazas, wedding halls, shopping malls, meat shops and milk shops.