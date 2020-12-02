Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has posted Shoukat Ali, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, as Secretary Aviation Division. The outgoing Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy has been posted Secretary Privatisation Division.

According to the notifications, “Shoukat Ali, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and posted as Secretary Aviation Division with immediate effect and until further orders. It further said Hassan Nasir Jamy, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Aviation Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary Privatisation Division with immediate effect and until further orders.”

The notifications also said that Lt (Retd) Rana Muhammad Waqas Anwar, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Deputy Secretary Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Islamabad Capital Territory Islamabad with immediate effect and until further orders.