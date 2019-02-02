Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has approved shifting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the Services Hospital in Lahore after recommendation of the medical board.

Reportedly, Punjab’s interior ministry has issued directives to shift him from the Kot Lakhpat Jail to the hospital.

Until Sharif’s medical tests are conducted, he will stay in the hospital.

Earlier on January 28, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned hearing of a bail petition filed by Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference case on the basis of medical grounds till February 6.

The petition has sought bail and suspension of Sharif’s sentence with a reasoning that he has been suffering from heart and kidney problems along with hypertension.

The court issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and ordered the jail superintendent to submit all medical reports of Sharif on the next hearing.

Earlier, advocate Khwaja Harris submitted the petition together with a medical report that recommended shifting Sharif to a hospital for treatment. The report - composed by a special medical board that examined Sharif - has mentioned that he has already undergone three heart surgeries.

The petition has pleaded with the court to suspend the Accountability Court’s verdict till the final decision on the appeal in the Al-Azizia reference case, and grant bail to Sharif on medical grounds.

The Accountability Court on December 24 convicted Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and sentenced him to seven years in prison, and acquitted him in the Flagship reference case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Mega corruption scandal.