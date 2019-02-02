Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz will leave for London on Sunday.

Hamza Shahbaz has informed Lahore High Court (LHC) in writing about his schedule of visit.

His counsel, Azam Nazir Tarar, informed the court on Friday that Hamza Shahbaz will depart for London on February 3 and scheduled to return on February 12.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan of the Lahore High Court had granted one-time permission to leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz to fly abroad.