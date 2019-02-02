Share:

Lahore - On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, police have got vacated the house of a poor citizen in Dhang Shah area of Kasur from the illegal occupation of influential persons. The citizen has also been given back the possession of his house by the police.

The CM took notice of illegal occupation of the house of a citizen namely Riaz by a local PTI chairman Khalid Mahmood Dogar and directed the Kasur Police to immediately retrieve the possession. The police took legal action against the group and Riaz has been given back his house. Riaz has thanked the Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has said that indiscriminate action against the land grabbers will continue and no leniency will be shown against the elements illegally occupying the properties of the citizens. The PTI government will never tolerate the squatters and implementation on the policy of zero-tolerance will be continued. The government will completely eradicate the menace of land grabbing from the society, he concluded.

Separately talking to Federal Parliamentary Secretary Railways Farrukh Habib who called him at at Punjab House, the CM said: “We have come into power with the agenda of serving the masses and the journey of public welfare will be continued.”

“Comprehensive steps are being taken to improve the capacity and performance of public sector departments. We fully understand the problems of the people and government is working day and night to solve them,” he said.

He continued: “The PTI government is striving to improve the system and it is sanguine that different steps have been taken for public welfare in a short span of time. The government has taken difficult decisions to move the economy in the right direction and positive results have been achieved. Problems are temporary; national economy is improving and people will get relief very soon. Vigorous attention has been paid to healthcare and education sectors for providing relief to the people and expenditures have been sufficiently decreased due to austerity drive of the government.”

He said that public money is being spent honestly. The people have given their votes to the PTI for change and it will fulfill its promises made with the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.