PESHAWAR - A delegation of World Food Programme of United Nations, led by Deputy Country Director Ms Catrien Ghoos, called on Adviser to Chief Minister on Merged Districts and spokesperson of provincial government Ajmal Wazir at his office at CM secretariat here on Friday.

Ms Catrien briefed the Adviser on WFP interventions made last year and planning for the current year in the newly merged districts and asked for the government support in the smooth implementation of the future WFP activities in these areas. She informed that the programme had helped out around 1.1 million beneficiaries by providing assistance worth 598M rupees and distribution of 33805 metric tons of food items in 2018.

Similarly, the programme is providing support to improve nutrition, livelihood, education, disaster risk deduction, climate change risks, supply chain services and emergency preparedness in the newly merged districts of the province.

Ajmal Wazir appreciated the intervention of WFP and assured all-out support on the part of the provincial government.

He informed the WFP delegation about the short and long term strategy evolved by the government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the uplift of the people of merged districts so that their sense of deprivation could be removed and their grievances resolved.

He also mentioned to the historic event of holding the first ever provincial cabinet meeting in merged district of Khyber and Chief Minister’s visits to different merged districts. He urged the WFP high ups to look into the grievances of the TDPs of Baka Khel camp and make efforts to help the government solve their problem at the earliest.