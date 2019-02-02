Share:

Mahira Khan once again joins the Yellow Storm and becomes part of the Zalmi Family, for PSL Season 4.

She will be the Brand Ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi's Chairman Javed Afridi announced her joining through his tweet.

In his statement, he said that "I warmly welcome Mahira Khan once again into the Zalmi Family. She is not just our ambassador but she is a huge Zalmi Fan as well. For all the Zalmi Fans, Mahira is Forever Zalmi." Mahira was also the Brand Ambassador for PSL Season 3 and she supported Peshawar Zalmi during all the matches being held in UAE & Pakistan. She will do the same this year as well.