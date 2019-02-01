Share:

SIALKOT-PPP Senator Rehman Malik has assured early and speedy justice to the aggrieved family of Sahiwal tragedy, hinted at the possibility of formulating a special committee - comprising three senators to probe the cold-blooded killings. Senator Rehman Malik stated while talking to the newsmen at Saahowala-Sambrial here on Friday, after attending the funeral of his sister.

The PPP stalwart claimed that probe into the Sahiwal tragedy would be completed within a month.

He asserted that the option of formulating a Judicial Commission is still open provided people and the aggrieved families would not be satisfied with the JIT, adding that parliament has already rejected the JIT report.

He said that solid evidence and proof required to declare driver Zeeshan as terrorist and those claiming him terrorists would have to prove their claims. "We have sought the written proof against Zeeshan from the Punjab Inspector General of Police and the provincial home secretary," he revealed.

He said that early and speedy justice would be ensured to the aggrieved families in Sahiwal tragedy and the parliament would shut all door of injustice in this case. "The government is playing a good role and we are also helping the government in this matter," he pointed out.

Commenting on the prevailing political scenario in the country, Rehman Malik said that Asif Ali Zardari has a crucial and important role in politics - more than many a politicians, saying that no one could end the political carrier of Asif Ali Zardari in Pakistan's politics. He said that all the allegations of corruption and money laundering against Zardari are baseless and fictitious.

He said that it is unfortunate that every tactic is experimented against the PPP but to no avail and the party is united like a rock. He said that PPP wants to let the PTI government complete its tenure.

TWO INTER-DISTRICT

GANGS SMASHED

The Bambaanwala Police have busted two inter-district gangs of motorcycle-snatchers and arrested its six members.

DSP Daska Shahid Nawaz Warraich informed that both of the smashed gangs namely Azhar alias Azharu Gang and Hammad alias Maadu Gang, had become a sign of terror in Sialkot, Gujranwala and Narowal districts by snatching on main inter-city roads at gunpoint and stealing motorcycles from near houses and local markets.

The DSP said that the police also recovered 12 snatched/lifted motorcycles, several cellphones, illicit pistols and bullets from the accused members of the busted gangs.

SIX PRISONERS RELEASED

Six under-trial prisoners, who were languishing in District Jail Hafizabad in petty cases, were released on the orders of District and Sessions Judge Lubna Ali on Monday.

The D&SJ went round District Jail Hafizabad today to see for herself the conditions of barracks, kitchen and hospital in the jail. She also reviewed the security arrangements being made by the jail management. She stressed upon the jail superintendent to ensure the provision of hygienic food, better medical care and other facilities under the jail manual.