MULTAN-Speakers at an inter-faith harmony meeting on Friday underlined the use of masjids as community centres, explaining besides performing religious rituals, mosques would help eradicate a number of complicated social problems and maintain peace in the society. The meeting was arranged by Peace and Education Foundation (PEF) and clerics from different schools of thought, civil society activists and members of different sections of society were in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Ghulam Murtaza, Dr Allama Arshad Ali, Syed Mujahid Abbas Gardezi, Alama Qazi Bashir Ahmad, Jawad Ameen Qureshi and others said that intolerant and extremist behaviours could not be tolerated anymore and all sections of society would have to play their role to thwart conspiracies against peace. They said that difference of opinion among the followers of different sects was a reality but it could not be used as a pretext to spread hatred and unrest in the society.

The stressed the need for the promotion of culture of dialogue in the society. They asked clerics from all sects to play their role for promoting inter-sect and inter-faith harmony and tolerance for difference of opinion. They said that Pakistanis were a peace-loving nation and they would have to step forward against increasing intolerance in the society and hate speech. “It’s the only way to turn the society peaceful” they noted.