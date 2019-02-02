Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Manzoor on Saturday has claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been given the NRO (national reconciliation ordinance).

According to the media reports, Chaudhary Manzoor said Sharif had got the relief he was seeking. He claimed to have received this information from an official privy to the development.

“Nawaz Sharif will fly out of the country by February,” he stated. He went on to claim that the former PM’s daughter and Sharif himself would remain silent on the issue.

While responding to the claim, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan said no one could ‘hijack’ the judiciary in the name of NRO. The Supreme Court and the Sindh High Court will not let NRO take place, he added.

“How could Imran Khan backtrack on his vision by giving the NRO. It won’t happen”, he added.

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, three weeks ago, said the government was giving a wrong impression that opposition was looking for an ‘NRO’.

Shahbaz said the government ministers were not just incompetent rather they speak lies as well. He claimed that peasants, labourers among others were all unhappy with the government measures. He said the economy’s growth rate had drastically declined after the PML-N government left power.