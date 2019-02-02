Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 65 quackery outlets during the last three days. The PHC enforcement teams, while accompanied by officials of the district administration and police, had visited 348 treatment centres in eight cities, and sealed 65 business centres of quacks, whereas 127 quackery outlets were found to have been converted into other businesses. Among the sealed ones, the maximum 23 were in Gujranwala, Layyah nine, seven each in Khanewal and Jhelum, Jhang six and five were in Sheikhupura. –Staff Reporter