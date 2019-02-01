Share:

MULTAN-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan has said that the doors of police are always open to the people to help them out.

He observed this while addressing a juma congregation at Cantonment Eidgah here on Friday. He briefed the citizens on different aspects of Community Policing, asking them to keep eye on outlaws and inform police about them.

He further asked them to point out the elements involved in usury and private money lending so that action could be taken against them as interest-based business is prohibited in Islam. He stressed upon the parents not to let the children below the age of 18 drive and discourage one wheeling.

He recited Quranic verses and asked people to refrain from spreading rumours, play active role in reconciliation between people and don't taunt others.

He said that Allah Almighty might forgive us for our negligence in paying his rights but there would not be any forgiveness if we usurped people's rights.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Officer Imran Mehmood stressed upon the people to give up old enmities and turn the society peaceful. He said that police are ready to render any kind of sacrifice for the protection of life, honour and property of the people. "What we need is your cooperation," he underlined. Later on, the RPO and CPO listened to the people and issued orders for the resolution of their problems.

MWMC POST-RAIN CLEANLINESS

The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched a cleanliness operation in the city after a rainy spell. MWMC Manager (operations) Makki Daud supervised the operation while ponds were filled in various low-lying areas through heavy machinery.

He said the maximum facilities are being provided to sanitation staff for improvement of cleanliness and recruitment of sanitary workers would start to meet shortage of staff.