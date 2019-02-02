Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday has said that the whole nation has joint stance on Kashmir issue.

Addressing a conference in Islamabad, Zardari said that Pakistan and Kashmir are not separate. I am seeing independence of Kashmir in my life, he added.

The former president said that Kashmir had suffered a lot due to dictatorship. He further sought media’s assistance to dissolve the government.

Asif Ali Zardari stated that the sacrifices of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination cannot be forgotten.

He said all political forces of the country should be on one page on this issue.

He said Pakistan People's Party has always supported Kashmiris' struggle for their birth right which was promised by the United Nation Security Council.