SIALKOT-The Sialkot Health Department launched “Sialkot Patients Referral System” (SPRS) across district to ensure better healthcare to patients.

District Health Officer (HR) Dr Muhammad Javed Sahi informed that the SPRS has been introduced for the first time in district to ensure round-the-clock regular checking and monitoring of the referral and shifting of any patient from any Basic Health Unit (BHU) to any big hospital (THQ and DHQ) in district by using the advanced technology.

The DO health said that the SPRS would help to ensure early and smooth shifting of patient from any BHU to THQ or DHQ hospitals in district, as the shifting process would be monitored to observe flaws and public complaints in this regard.

The health officer informed that all the 88 Basic Health Units (BHUs) including 29 BHUs working for 24/7, six Rural Health Centres (RHCs), two Govt Rural Dispensaries (GRDs), four THQ hospitals and all the two DHQ hospitals have been brought online and connected with each other under the advanced “Sialkot Patients Referral System” (SPRS),” he explained.

The Do health revealed that there would be complete official follow up of all the patients under this SPRS.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider inaugurated the SPRS during a special ceremony held here. ADC (Revenue) Sialkot Sadia Mehar and CEO of Sialkot District Health Authority Dr Liaqat Ali were also present on the occasion.