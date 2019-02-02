Share:

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Friday said that they would organize a ‘mammoth’ Convention on February 5 to express solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing a gathering outside the Okhai Memon Mosque in Hussainabad after Friday prayer, Hafiz Naeem said that their JI Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq would be coming to Karachi and address the participants. He said that the brutal Indian Army has been suppressing the innocent Kashmiris for last 70-years.

He was of the view adding that the Kashmiris are not fighting on the name of Almighty Allah and Islam. He said Kashmiri have the right of self-determination, adding that the people of Kashmir are forced to do slavery of India for last 70 years on the wish of some external forces.

On the occasion, Hafiz Naeem has appealed the people to attend the seminar in large numbers to express their solidarity with the people of Kashmir. He further said the martyrdom of Burhan Wani had further expedited the freedom movement in Kashmir.

“Millions of Kashmiris embraced martyrdom owing to the brutal acts and atrocities of Indian Army,” he added.

On the occasion, the JI workers were distributed the hand-bills of the seminars among the people of the metropolis.