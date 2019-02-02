Share:

LAHORE - Wapda honoured its players, who won medals in 56th National Badminton Championship held from January 25 to 31 at Lahore, during a prize distribution ceremony organized by Wapda Sports Board at Wapda House on Friday. Wapda chairman and Wapda Sports Board patron-in-chief Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain was the chief guest of the ceremony, who presented cash awards to the Wapda players and their coaches. Wapda Sports Board office-bearers and senior officers were also present on the occasion. The cash awards were handed over to Ali Mehdi, Azeem Sarwar, Aoun Abbas, Muhammad Atique, Awais Zahid, Zonain, Hashir Bashir, Waqas Ahmad, Mahoor Shahzad, Sehra Akram, Aneela Irshad, Saima Waqas, Huma Javed, Khizra, Zafar Tasneem and Haroon Javed. Besides winning women’s team title, both men’s and women’s single titles were also won by Wapda players namely Ali Mehdi and Mahoor Shahzad respectively in the championship. Addressing the ceremony, the Wapda chairman congratulated the medalists on their performance. He expressed the hope that Wapda players would continue to excel in national as well as international events. “Wapda, as an organization, has been promoting sports in Pakistan by providing facilities to its players and taking measures for their well being. Wapda is our identity and we should take pride in it.”–Staff Reporter