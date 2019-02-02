Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday telephoned former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik to condole the death of his sister and expressed great sorrow and grief.

The PPP leaders prayed to Almighty for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

ZARDARI MEETS BILOUR

Former President Asif Ali Zardari Friday called on Awami National Party leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour at his residence in Islamabad.

Both leaders discussed political situation of the country and government’s designs with regard to 18th Amendment of the constitution, said a statement issued by the Pakistan People’s Party.

The former president said that people will suffer from the anti-people policies of the government. “Everyone in the country is at unease due to the economic situation of the country. People are worried with the increasing cost of living,” he said.

ANP leader Mian Iftekhar Hussain, Farhatullah Babar, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and spokesperson to the former President Amir Fida Paracha, Dr Qayyum Soomro and Humayun Khan were also present on the occasion.