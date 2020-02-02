Share:

FAISALABAD - Airport Security Force on Saturday seized bullets from the luggage of a Sharjah-bound passenger at the Faisalabad Airport. According to ASF officials, six bullets were found in the luggage of a passenger namely Sajid, during checking at the airport.

He was handed over to the police for further investigation. In another incident of the same nature, last month, bullets were discovered in the baggage of a woman at the Islamabad airport. Seven bullets were found in the luggage of Miraj Bibi, a resident of KP’s Mohmand agency, according to ASF officials. She, however, was allowed to board a Kuwait-bound flight (KU-206) after she told the officials that the bullets were erroneously placed in the luggage.