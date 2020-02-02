Share:

MULTAN - Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday or­dered for launching a crackdown against the land grabbing mafia in Multan.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed during his vis­it of Multan, the city of saints, visit­ed shrines of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakar­ia and Shah Rukn-e-Alam on Saturday.

He called for initiating cultural activities to promote the Sufi culture in historic Multan city.

The CJP, during his visit of the city’s children park, expressed resentment over deteriorat­ing condition of the park. Justice Gulzar or­dered the city police officer (CPO) to initiate crackdown against land grabbers in Multan.

“The land mafia should be dealt with iron hands,” the chief justice directed. The parks should only be for general public use, the top judge said, and ordered the city authorities to work for an immediate improvement in condition of the city’s parks, which will also improve the life standard of the citizens. The CJP also directed for plantation of 100,000 trees in Multan.

Justice Gulzar observed that the city’s condition has deteriorated due to presence of billboards and rampant dust.