Attock-Arrangements must be finalised for installation of biometric machines in all government high schools across Attock district. Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar issued these directions to CEO Education while presiding over monthly District Review Committee monthly meeting.

The meeting was attended by District Monitoring Officer Muhammad Saleem Raja, CEO Education Dr Javed Iqbal Awan, SDP Asad Nawaz Satti and other education officers.

The deputy commissioner said that for installation of biometric system, education department must make necessary arrangements and utilise funds available with high schools for purchase of biometric machines and said that district government will provided funds if needed for launching this system. He said that the purpose to install this system was to ensure presence of teachers for quality education. He emphasised upon all the education staff to play their role for ensuring quality education to the students studying in public sector schools.