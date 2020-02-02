Share:

KARACHI - On an appeal made by Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq, a 20-kilometer long human chain will be formed in the city on February 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Senator Sirajul Haq will also participate in the event as it will draw a large number of people from all walks of life, including women and children besides traders and members of minority communities. The human chain will start from Hotel Metropole and will finish at Quaidabad. Senator Siraj will also address participants on different spots along the route of the human chain.

This was decided at a meeting held here at Idara Noor-e-Haq to chalk out the strategy for the event. JI Karachi Naib Ameer Dr Osama Razi and other senior JI office-bearers were in attendance. In this connection, rallies will be taken out on February 3 and 4 in all districts of the provincial capital while reception camps will also be set up along main roads and public places.

Handbills will be distributed to people besides buntings and banners, inscribed with slogans condemning Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir. Pakistan and Kashmir flags will be hoisted at all camps while floats, playing national songs will roam in all districts of the city.

On night February 4, motorcycle rallies will be taken out in all districts. During daytime events, speakers will highlight Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.