Share:

MARDAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mu­hammad Abid Khan on Saturday said they have digitalised fruit-vegeta­ble market to get edible items at cheap rates.

He said it was respon­sibility of the govern­ment and district ad­ministration to provide facilities to people at their doorsteps.

Now citizens would get edible items through call at low rates than other bazaars, said a press re­lease.