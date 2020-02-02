Share:

LAHORE - A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday, seeking forensic audit of sugar stocks in the province.

Petitioner in his plea claimed that the sugar mafia has hoarded sugar to create an artificial shortage of the commodity and jack up the price.

The sugar mafia intends to cook up sugar crisis in the country with export of the commodity, the petition said.

“The sugar mills have failed to submit details of their stocks in court, despite the court order,” according to the petition. The government of Punjab didn’t act so far against the sugar mafia, the plea said.

The petitioner sought the high court order for forensic audit of the stocks in sugar mills.

The petitioner also pleaded to the court to issue an order to the government for action against the mills selling sugar on exorbitant rates.

In an earlier petition, in previous weeks, the LHC was pleaded to pass orders to initiate crackdown against the hoarders and seek complete record of sugar stocks, its demand and supply.

The plea further requested the court to pass ruling to halt export of sugar.

The price of sugar, an essential ingredient in Pakistani cuisine, witnessed 10 rupees per kilogram hike in previous week, the wholesale rate of the commodity rose from Rs64 to Rs74 per KG and an acute shortage of the commodity surfaced in the country.