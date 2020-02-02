Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) XI defeated Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) XI by 12 runs in an exhibition tape-ball cricket match played here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

PSB XI was led by Director General Amna Imran, who elected to bat first. It turned out to be an excellent decision, as PSB piled up daunting total of 131 runs for the loss of six wickets in the given 10 overs. Rana Nasrullah scored 48 runs with five massive sixes, Mansoor Ahmed contributed 26 runs and skipper Amna made 10 runs with the help of one four and one towering six. Nadeem and Ali grabbed two wickets each.

While chasing the 132-run target, MIB could only score 119 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Sajid scored superb 56 runs with four boundaries and three massive sixes, while captain Akbar Hussain Durrani made unbeaten 23 with three sixes. Sajjad took three wickets for 23 runs and Sadaqat Abbas captured two wickets for 12 runs.

Agha Amjad and Azam Dar supervised the match as umpires, while Assistant Director Women Cell Shazia Ejaz was the official scorer. Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar awarded trophies and prizes to the winning team.

While talking to The Nation, Akbar said: “When I took over the charge in Information Ministry, I passed on directives to entire staff that they should participate in healthy sporting activities, as sporting activities help release pressure and keep body and mind fresh. We all need to relax, as we perform our duties in tense situation. I want to thank Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza for her supportive and kind attitude, as whenever we requested her for holding events, she provide us all the required facilities. DG PSB Amna Imran is doing great job and other PSB officials are also working devotedly. Let me assure that Jinnah Stadium track, Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium and other facilities would be improved and brought at par to international standards soon, as we are aiming to host next South Asian Games (SAG) in Pakistan.”

“We need to work on war footings. I request sports journalists to come up with positive suggestions and help us improve the sports-loving image of country. I was at 13th SAG in Nepal and I went to each and every venue. I can easily claim that our athletes are more than capable of doing wonders at any given platform. Our athletes only need infrastructure and facilities and we are ready to provide best facilities to them,” Akbar concluded.

While sharing her views, DG PSB Amna said: “We are always willing and ready to implement positive suggestions made by sports journalists. We always want to help the country by improving our facilities and arranging best venues, accommodations and meals for our athletes, coaches and officials. My doors are always open for all, as the PSB is home for all sports-related persons. I will try my level best to take good care of them. I want to thank Akbar Hussain Durrani for being supportive and kind.”