KARACHI-As the new-year has begun, the audiences are looking forward to some exciting new dramas on our TV screens. One of these is the Ramsha Khan and Feroze Khan starrer Ishqiya.

After wooing the audience with back to back hit shows like Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Shahrukh Ki Saaliyan, and Khudparast in 2019 the showbiz actress Ramsha Khan is back in 2020 to play the lead role in ‘Ishqiya’.

Directed by the Cheekh and Balaa famed Badar Mehmood, the serial has become the talk of the town after having released its teasers this weekend.

It can be anticipated from the teasers that this is an unconventional love story and would be completely different from everything that we can see on-air at the moment.

Ramsha Khan is one of the most exceptional talents of the Pakistani television industry, who has made her place as a lead on-screen with her phenomenal acting skills and versatile performances.

In this new drama, Ramsha Khan plays the leading lady Humna whose life takes an unexpected turn and how the people that surround her are impacted by it.

The serial is penned down by Mohsin Ali, and the plot seems promising, along with a lot of twists and turns to keep the audience engaged throughout.

We will see Ramsha sharing screen with Feroze Khan once again after starring with him in WohIk Pal in 2017.

Khan also seems enthralled to be working with BadarMehmood and is anticipating the upcoming show along with us as well.

Ramsha’s role appears to be totally different from everything that she has played till now, which has made us all the more excited to watch her in this role on screen.

Khan is undoubtedly an acting prowess, and we cannot wait to see her on our screens once again, stealing all the limelight like she always does. With her outstanding performances in 2019, we are sure to see her come off stronger this year with Ishqiya.