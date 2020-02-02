Share:

BAHAWALPUR -Seven baby crocodiles died at Bahawalpur Zoo yesterday.

According to a zoo official, baby crocodiles were about 10-month-old and died due to suffocation.

The director general wildlife has taken notice of the incident and ordered to submit complete report about the incident within 48 hours. Some months ago an old loin and a young puma loin also died in this zoo.

However, according to some reports, crocodiles died at Bahawalpur Zoo due to alleged negligence of the administration.

According to zoo administration, seven crocodiles were found dead after being trapped in a swamp. Lack of proper care is affecting lives of precious animals at the zoo.

Last month, a puma and other precious animals also died due to improper care by the administration of the zoo.

Due to increasing cold weather and lack of food, a number of precious animals at the Bahawalpur Zoo have fallen weak.

On January 30, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh took notice of deteriorating state of Lal Suhanra Park in Bahawalpur.

The chief justice took notice of the deteriorating condition of the park while hearing the Lahore smog case.

The bench was informed that the black bucks and the lion have now disappeared from the Lal Suhanra Park. “The lion was illegally transferred to Lahore Zoo,” the petitioner had informed the court.

The chief justice while hearing the matter summoned a report about cutting of trees and state of animals in the park from concerned officials to be submitted in the court on February 06.