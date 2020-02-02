Share:

LAHORE - Members of the recently-constituted Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission held their inaugural meeting here on Saturday. The meeting was also attended by the PHC Board of Commissioners and Commission’s senior management. The TAC members, which include health professionals, medical educationists and experts from all streams of healthcare provision, have been nominated from the PMC, CPSP, KEMU, UHS, PMA, National Council for Homoeopathy, National Council for Tibb, Pakistan Pharmacy Council, Punjab Medical Faculty, Pakistan Nursing Council, young doctors, representatives of the Punjab government and District Health Authorities. Chairperson BoC Prof Attiya Mubarak Khalid chaired the first session, while Director Clinical Governance and Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya conducted the proceedings and gave a detailed overview of the Commission and highlighted ambit of its working. CEO PHC Dr Shoaib Khan welcomed the TAC members and expressed that their recommendations regarding enforcing PHC’s regulatory framework would be highly appreciated. He also highlighted the importance of the TAC in strengthening PHC further. The TAC members unanimously elected PMA President Prof Muhammad Ashraf Nizami as the TAC convener, who vowed to ensure rule of law for the patient safety and medical practitioners.

The TAC also nominated members for different sub-committees to facilitate and conduct its business.