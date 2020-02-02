Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - At least 17 people including women were injured in separate road accidents in different localities of Sheikhupura on Saturday, rescue source said. According to poor visibility caused by fog, a truck bumped into a power pylon at Lahore Road near Joyanwala Mor. Another truck, a hiace and two motorcycles coming from behind also rammed into each other resultantly seven people were injured. Six people were injured when a passenger van turned turtle due to over speeding at Narowal Chowk Narang Mandi. An over speeding rickshaw hit a motorcycle near Minara Bypass Sargodha Road. Four including Sohail 31, Arshad 26, Abdul Rauf 32, and Tasleem Bibi 28, were injured in the accident. The injured of all accidents were shifted to different hospitals and the police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations have started investigation.

Suspect killed in Okara shootout

OKARA - A robber was shot dead during an exchange of fire with the police here on Thursday. “There were three men robbing people at gun point,” a police officer said. “When we reached the scene, they opened fire at us,” he said. During the encounter, one of the suspected robbers was killed while two of his accomplices managed to escape. His body has been shifted to the hospital. The police are on the lookout for the other two robbers.

Gang busted; 54 bikes seized

SARGODHA (APP): Police have arrested a gang and recovered 54 stolen motorcycles and other valuables from their possession. Addressing a press conference, SSP City Circle Ahmad Shah said that on directions of DPO Sargodha Ammara Ather; police teams headed by SHO have started crackdown against anti state elements and to stop the theft incidents of motorbike, Cars and animals in the district. Police teams have conducted raids at different places in the district and arrested dozens of accused involved in motorcycle theft cases. SSP Ahmad Shah further told that police have succeeded in recovering 54 stolen motorbikes, a Rickshaw and in cash from them. 12 motorbikes were stolen from Atta Shaheed PS, 8 FROM City PS, 13 from Cantonment, 8 from Satellite Town, 3 motorbike and 1 Rickshaw from Factory Area whereas 10 motorcycles were stolen from Urban Area police station. The stolen motorbike, Rickshaw and cash were handed over to their owners after completing legal formalities. Police have started further investigation.