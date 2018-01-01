Share:

BAHAWALPUR -The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) achieved another milestone by inaugurating the Motorbike Ambulance Service in Bahawalpur.

In accordance with Punjab government's decision to start Motorbike Ambulance Service in 9 divisional headquarters, Bahawalpur has become the 5th one where the service had been started. In this regard, an event was held in Quaid-i-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur's Auditorium where Provincial Minister Cooperative Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar was the chief guest.

Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Motorbike Ambulance Service had rescued 17,000 people so far and its average response-time on the spot remained 4.7 minutes. He added that these motorbike ambulances would be used as mini ambulances having life-saving equipment.

Punjab Minister Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar said that the Punjab government was making efforts for the development of South Punjab. He said the living standards had improved in the area.

In the health and education departments, the government is taking revolutionary steps, he said adding that Rescue 1122's Motorbike Ambulance Service was the evidence of that. Addressing an event, Divisional Emergency Rescue Office Malik Asif Rahim Channar thanked the guests, and asked the rescuers that there was a great responsibility on their shoulders.

On another occasion, the minister said that the government wanted to make public prosperous and happy and steps were being taken for the welfare of the women living in the rural areas. He expressed these remarks while addressing a ceremony held at Jugaitpir Bahawalpur to distribute buffaloes and cows to 190 women.

He said that the Punjab government had started the project for the welfare of the women in rural areas which has become a reason of spreading smiles among them. He added that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was always ready to the welfare and service of public and on the basis of his performance, he would achieve tremendous success in 2018 and the journey of success would continue.

Director General Livestock Research Punjab Dr Abdul Rauf said while addressing the ceremony that basic purpose of the project was to financially stabilise the women so that they could support their family independently.