DERA GHAZI KHAN-Members of the DG Khan District Council took strong exception to negative propaganda and allegations against the Punjab chief minister, describing Usman Buzdar as a committed chief executive of the province who is paying special attention to the development of backward areas. The District Council session was held with its Vice Chairman Sardar Javeed Iqbal Qaisrani in the chair while Chairman Sardar Abdul Qadir Khosa and a large number of members attended the session.

On the occasion, DC member Sardar Basheer Ahmed Khan presented a resolution in the house. Through the resolution, he said that certain elements are engaged in negative propagating against Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar which is baseless and maligning. He said the Punjab CM is fully focusing on development of ignored areas and the province is being on the road to development and prosperity. Another member Amanullah Qaisrani supported the resolution and the house unanimously adopted the resolution.

The vice chairman said that from parliamentarians to the common man, the chief minister is in the access which is highly appreciable. The DC also passed another resolution, paving the way for auction of the old and rusty machinery of the Zila Council.

Bashir Ahmed Khan said that the Public Health Department has issued tender notices for water supply schemes in certain union councils while ignoring a number of UCs which is sheer discrimination. Addressing the house, Chairman Sardar Abdul Qadir Khan Khosa assured the members that all the UCs would be treated equally as he is fully committed to the development of the district, promising that complaints in this regard would be addressed at the earliest.

Another member Abdul Hafeez Meerani regretted at the dilapidated condition of Indus Highway from Taunsa Sharif to Dera Ismail, saying fatal accidents on regular basis have been taking precious lives. He demanded repair to the road on war footings to facilitate motorists and check accident.