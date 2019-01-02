Share:

Karachi - Dr Yusuf Kamal stressed the need for taking precautionary steps to fight off influenza. In an informal interview he shared information about the disease.

Following is the text of his interview:

What is influenza?

Influenza is a viral infection. Seasonal inflenza spreads during winters.

How can one seek protection

against influenza?

Centre for Disease Control (CDC) maintains that the single best source to seek protection against influenza is to get vaccinated. Other than that, good hygiene practice can protect you from catching the flu virus from your surroundings.

Is everyone susceptible to

influenza during winters?

People under 5 and above 65 are the most vulnerable population. If influenza worsens in infants and elderly people, it may develop into Pneumonia and can be fatal for this age group. Younger people who are infected with the flu can likely transmit influenza virus to babies and older people because of their weak immunity.

Also, influenza often exhibits itself in severe form in people with diabetes and asthma.

People in our country do not take Flu/ influenza very seriously and hence do not get vaccinated unlike people in the west. What is the reason and what is the disease burden in our country?

Yes, in our country people do not get vaccinated for influenza because they do not understand the complications. Pneumonia and severe bronchitis are often the byproducts of severe influenza. People generally downplay the severity of Flu which can be life-threatening for persons with weak immunity.

I keep stressing the fact that prevention is better than treatment. If you spend, say, 600 or 700 on the Flu vaccine, you are ultimately saving thousands of rupees which you might end up spending on flu-related hospitalization, doctor’s visit, or treatment of bronchitis with a course of antibiotics . Besides, influenza is attributable to widespread absenteeism and thousands of missed school days around the world. Saving on the vaccine cost and spending thousands on the treatment of influenza related complications is akin to being penny wise and pound foolish.

How often should a person

get vaccinated for influenza?

Once every year. Viruses change everywhere and hence the flu vaccine is manufactured every year to combat the new strains of Flu viruses. Previous year’s vaccine for Flu will not be effective the following year in any part of the world. Pharmaceutical companies manufacture vaccination for Flu every year upon the recommendations and guidelines received from WHO.

What is the best time to get

vaccinated for influenza?

It usually takes 2 weeks for any vaccine to become effective. For influenza, the best time is to get vaccinated during October but those who get vaccinated in Nov may also seek protection till Feb or March.

Are there any side effects

of the flu vaccine?

Like any other medicinal product, vaccines also have some side effects. Common side effects of the flu vaccine are mild fever, nausea and runny nose. Let me make it very clear that these side effects do not necessarily occur in everybody who gets the Flu shot.

Any message you want to give

to the people of Pakistan?

Vaccination is not for children alone; especially flu vaccine which is also important for high risk populations like people with Diabetes and COPD (both having high prevalence in Pakistan) and geriatric population. Moreover, the health care workers should be vaccinated once a year as per recommendation from National Institute of Health and other international guidelines.