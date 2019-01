Share:

With Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar set to retire on January 17, the Ministry of Law has selected Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa to be his replacement.

Justice Khosa would take charge as the Chief Justice of Pakistan from January 18. President Dr Arif Alvi approved summary to appoint him as Chief Justice.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will take oath of his office a day after incumbent CJP Nisar retires.