KARACHI - The Sindh High Court on Tuesday sought record of a civil suit regarding forgery allegedly by President Arif Alvi, till January 21.

A division bench headed by Justice Junaid Ghaffar was hearing a plea filed by Azmat Reham seeking disqualification of the president.

The petitioner submitted his arguments. The bench directed the concern officials to appear with the relevant records which the petitioner had claimed. The petitioner has moved with the plea before the presidential election sought disqualification of Arif Alvi.

In previous hearing, the SHC had allowed the urgency application filed by the petitioner.

The petitioner, who had lost a decades-long civil case regarding the ownership of a salt firm to Alvia Tabligh Trust, contended that Dr Alvi, a co-plaintiff in the suit, was not qualified to be elected president of Pakistan since he had allegedly filed fake and forged documents in the 1977 civil case. In August31, the SHC directed to place the record and proceedings of a 1977 civil suit filed against President Alvi.

The petitioner alleged that Alvi obtained judgments in his favour by way of fraud and tampering with the documents, and the high court had also directed the civil court to decide the application with regard to the tampering with the documents.

He submitted that the application was still pending before the civil court despite the high court’s division bench directive to decide the application within one month in August 2014.