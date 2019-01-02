Share:

Islamabad - Security forces killed four terrorists, including a suicide bomber, during an operation when they were attempting to attack residential and administration compound of security forces in a training centre of FC at Loralai on Tuesday.

According to details, the heavily armed terrorists attempted to storm the residential/administration compound at the training centre. However, the terrorists were challenged at the entry point and denied entry into the residential/administration compound, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

After failing to achieve their primary target, the terrorists resorted to indiscriminate fire and entered a compound adjacent to the check-post which was immediately cordoned off by the security forces.

“The valiant and timely action of the security forces denied the terrorists entry into the residential area which would have resulted in more casualties,” the ISPR said.

The terrorists were pinned down in the check-post by the security forces in the subsequent operation. “Four terrorists were shot down including one suicide bomber who blew himself during the final stage of the clearance operation, ISPR said.

The initial exchange of fire at check post resulted into martyrdom of four security forces personnel while two got injured.

The martyrs include Subedar Major Munawar, Havildar Iqbal Khan, Havildar Bilal and Sepoy Naqshab.

According to a foreign news agency, Mohammad Khurasani, spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack without giving details.

2019 to bring peace for Balochistan: CM

APP adds: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday felicitated the nation on New Year 2019 and prayed to Allah that the year would bring peace and prosperity for the country including Balochistan.

He said the people of Balochistan had a lot of expectations from the present government and we would continue our utmost efforts to meet these expectations, said a press release issued in Quetta.

The chief minister said recruitment on vacant posts in various departments of the province was a gift for youth of Balochistan on New Year, adding more steps would be taken for the welfare of masses.

He paid rich tribute to the martyred of security forces including civil society who had given sacrifices of their precious lives for restoring peace and stability in the country, saying today there was improvement in security situation in the country owing to numerous sacrifices of forces.