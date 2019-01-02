Share:

SIALKOT:- A month-long Under-16 Volleyball Training Camp began Tuesday at Sports Complex Sialkot under the auspices of Punjab Sports Board. President PTI Central Punjab Umer Dar and Director General Punjab Sports Board Nadeem Sarwar jointly inaugurated this training camp . Later, addressing the participants of this inaugural ceremony they stressed the need of promotion sports and games, saying that this step was vital for the proper physical and mental growth of the children. They said that the good physical and mental health creates the positive thoughts for a healthy society in the country.