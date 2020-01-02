Share:

Anti-Islamic graffiti was found spray-painted on the walls of a building nearby a mosque and the North Brixton Islamic Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday, reported The Guardian.

It was reported that police officers were called to the building at 11am (GMT) following reports of painted anti-Islamic slogans on the wall.

In a statement by the Metropolitan police, it was stated that "inquiries are ongoing at this time as part of a full investigation." They further ensured that local authorities were being contacted for the removal of the offensive marks as soon as possible.

As reported by The Guardian, the police said that, "all members of our communities have the right to go about their daily life without fear of verbal, physical or written abuse. The Met does not tolerate any form of discrimination [...] we are committed to tackling offences like this as thoroughly as possible."

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, condemned the act in a tweet made earlier today.