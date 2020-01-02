Share:

JHANG - A girl along with her lover was allegedly gunned down for honour here in Orraywala in the jurisdiction of Mochiwala Police, on Wednesday. According to media reports, a youth identified as Pervaiz had allegedly come to meet his girlfriend Kanwal Shehzadi but he was killed by firing. According to police, the couple was shot down after firing bullets into their heads. The dead bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Jhang. The police have launched investigation and are trying to contact the families of the victims. Police said that further details would come to surface after post-mortem of the bodies.