Share:

Pakistan’s Twitterati were in a dilemma as #messiah twice became one of the top trends on the social media platform as soon as the trailer of Netflix’s ‘Messiah’ was released in december 2019.

Maintaining the course, the name of the Netflix series was trending at number one on Pakistani Twitter again with people questioning the version of the Messiah depicted.

The show depicts a man resembling the Islamic appearance of Prophet Jesus, who claims to be the prophecised messiah after putting an abundance of miracles on display. The show proceeds onto reveal how the divine entity or con artist, played by Mehdi Dehbi, is being investigated by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), who are baffled by his ‘miracles’ and are unwilling to buy into his claims.

‘Messiah’ is created by Michael Petroni and has a 7.6 IMDB rating.